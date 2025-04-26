Adobe's new AI features supercharge Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, and Lightroom
The most compelling thing for creators of all sizes is that it's commercially safe to publish this AI content
The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order in the US got delayed from April 9 to April 24, right on top of Adobe MAX London, but I came to the UK anyway to report on what’s new from Adobe’s Creative Cloud. It was worth it.
New AI tools and efficient workflows are coming to Adobe’s software suite: Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Lightroom, InDesign, and Adobe Express, courtesy of its upgraded FireFly AI model. And Firefly itself just got a redesigned web app and is getting an iOS and Android app soon.
The one thing I appreciate about Adobe Firefly is that, unlike OpenAI’s ChatGPT and X’s Grok, I can actually use its Gen AI outputs without worry. It’s trained on Adobe Stock and licensed materials, not scraped from the web, so I’m not stealing someone’s work when I post to my social media account or publish something on The Shortcut
Here’s a distilled view of what’s new with Adobe’s top software:
🪄 Firefly AI
🎞️ Adobe’s AI gets text-to-video & image-to-video that’s ‘commercially safe’ to use
🌐 Its newly redesigned web app uses Firefly Image 4 with extra realism
📱 An iOS/Android app for Firefly, Adobe’s AI model, is ‘coming soon’
💡 Firefly Boards
🤝 Now in public beta, Firefly Boards allows for team ideation
🧠 It’s an opening act for your budding ideas, and can be visualized
🤖 Gen AI allows you to moodboard and storyboard and invite coworkers
🎨 Photoshop
🦱 Remove background has been improved to work on extremely complicated subjects, i.e., like long hair and fish netting
🖌️ New Stripes background feature is an adjustable alternative to gradients
🎨 Adjust colors to tweak things like hues and saturation from sampled colors
📹 Photoshop gets video. Tap into Firefly’s video model and animate your pics
📱 Photoshop for iPhone launched in late February
🤖 Photoshop for Android is coming to Android in ‘early summer’
📹 Premier Pro
🔍 Media Intelligence search is a game-changer. AI lets you use natural language to find your mess of video clips: “Show me in that brown hat.” Boom!
🪄 Generative Extend gets a 4K upgrade, letting you use Gen AI to lengthen clips. Ideal for all the times you stop recording too early and need a filler until the next clip
💬 Translated Captions into 25 languages to open your videos to new audiences
🗣️ Translate Voiceover puts your voice in new languages using Firefly. No need to remove music
🖼️ Lightroom
🎛️ Individual Retone on Lightroom Mobile gives you the ability to tweak individual subjects (ID’d by facial detection) among aspects like teeth, eyes, skin hair and clothes
🫥 Generative Remove on Lightroom Mobile does a better job with complicated and large subjects using the power of Firefly AI
🏞️ Select Landscape on Desktop gives you the ability to mask environments, just like you can do to subjects and the sky, for fine-tuning grass, architecture, water, etc.
I’ll have more about Adobe’s software, including Photoshop for iPhone and Adobe Max, as I continue to test the betas. Feel free to drop me a line if you want to see something specific.