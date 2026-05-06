🤖 Adobe is making Acrobat more powerful with AI than ever before

🗂️ The company is bringing a new productivity agent and PDF Spaces to make interacting with PDFs more versatile

📥 You can create a space and upload various PDFs, share them with your team, and use the AI agent to surface insights, edit, and more

📅 The new features are now available as part of Adobe’s Acrobat AI Plans

Adobe is ushering in a new wave of agentic AI to another one of its products: Acrobat. The famous PDF application is getting a futuristic boost in capabilities with a new productivity agent, designed to make working with various PDFs easier by letting you create a dedicated PDF Space and analyzing each document’s information.

In Acrobat, you can create a new PDF Space and toss in all the files you need to get your work done, from PDFs to documents to notes and more. From there, the productivity agent will look at everything you’ve shared, generate the space, and create a contextual experience with structure and emphasis on the most important aspects. Adobe gave examples of users like Vice News using it to collect documents and notes in preparation of a story, or Kid Cudi and his team prepping episodes of his new podcast.

You can speak directly with the productivity agent and tell it what your goal is with all the information you shared, and you can use brand assets to keep the experience consistent with the rest of your company and team. Speaking of which, you can share your PDF Space with your entire team and let them work within it. You even get an audio overview of all the documents shared so each team member is “briefed” on what’s being discussed.

It’s basically a way to take static PDFs and bring them to life, which could be helpful if you don’t want to sort through a bunch of documents and waste time finding the information you need.

“Adobe’s productivity agent is redefining how people work with information,” said David Wadhwani, president of Adobe’s Creativity & Productivity Business. “We're bringing together decades of Acrobat's document intelligence with agents to help people discover insights faster, generate visually rich content effortlessly and share interactive experiences with customized agents that convey their tone and intent.”

Adobe says the new agent and PDF Spaces are now available as part of Acrobat AI Plans, including in Acrobat Studio and Acrobat Express. Notably, you don’t need an account to view someone else’s PDF Space, but you do need one if you want to create one.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.